Amps and Ales combines the electricity of rock and roll music with a handpicked selection of America’s best craft beers held on Saturday September 16th, 2017 at Prince George’s Stadium, home of Bowie Baysox.

In its first year, Amps and Ales lines up seven of the region’s most thunderous bands with over 25 highly acclaimed breweries offering over 50 beers on tap. Whether you are a hophead or music lover, you will enjoy a day full of intoxicating music, symphonic beer, and your favorite ballpark eats while strolling our specially curated shopping boutiques. Cheers!

Click here for tickets.