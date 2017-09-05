Join Mix 106.5 for the 44th Annual Catonsville Arts & Crafts Festival.

A landmark event for over 40 years, the Catonsville Arts & Crafts Festival draws artisans from Maine to Florida showcasing the finest one-of-a-kind paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry, fabric creations and more. On the Sunday after Labor Day each year, the main street of town is closed to traffic and opened to shoppers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is always free!

To make the Catonsville Arts & Crafts Festival a true all-day event for the whole family, we offer live music on two stages, a tremendous variety of food and unique beverages, and a KidZone with children’s activities. Click here for more information.