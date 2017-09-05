Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/05/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
9. Pretty Much – Would You Mind
8. Max – Lights Down Low
7. Halsey – Bat At Love
6. Calvin Harris m- Feels
5. Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry
4. Camilla Cabello – Havana
3. Justin Bieber – Friends
2. Maroon Five -What Lovers Do
1. Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do