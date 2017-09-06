Lacheys, Debbie Gibson Lead New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast

Filed Under: Dancing with the stars, nick lachey, vanessa lachey
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retired athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens, and singer Debbie Gibson headline the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Other cast members on the ABC reality competition include “Malcolm in the Middle” actor Frankie Muniz, professional wrestler Nikki Bella and “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott.

The Lacheys are partnering with married dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy (MAKS’ shmehr-KAWF’-skee).

The NFL’s Owens and the NBA’s Fisher are looking to follow in the footsteps of another pro athlete, former NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who took home the show’s Mirrorball Trophy last season.

The 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres Sept. 18.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live