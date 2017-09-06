U2 Debut New Track ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

By Jon Wiederhorn

U2 have debuted a new song titled “You’re the Best Thing About Me”

Related: Watch U2 Pay Tribute to Leonard Cohen with ‘Suzanne’ Cover

The track is the first official single from the band forthcoming album Songs of Experience and the chiming guitars, insistent bass line and trademark vocals are instantly recognizable. Like many great U2 tunes, it’s ultimately a love song with a slight twist:

“You’re the best thing about me, the best thing that ever happened a boy/ You’re the best thing about me, I’m the kind of trouble that you enjoy/ You’re the best thing about me, the best things are easy to destroy,” sings Bono in the chorus.

Last week, U2 release the performance video for “The Blackout,” a song that will also presumably be included on Songs of Experience, the companion release to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence.

Songs of Innocence “charted the band’s earliest influences and experiences in the late 1970s and early 80s,” and Songs of Experience will be a “collection of songs in the form of intimate letters to places and people close to the singer’s heart; family, friends, fans, himself,” reads a message on the band’s official website.

Check out the lyric video for U2’s “You’re the Best Thing About Me” below: