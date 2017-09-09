Go To School Like A Boss

Hey moms and dads, this Friday Kaite Rose would like to take your child to school like a Boss in a Tesla!  Tune into the Mix Morning show Monday for all the details on how you can have a Tesla pull up to your house with Kaite Rose in it, pick you and your child up and drop your child off at school!  Go To School Like A Boss is sponsored by the Be A Boss Instant Assistant App.  Be A Boss Instant Assistant is an on demand assistant for all your daily needs.  Download Be A Boss from the Apple store or Google Play.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live