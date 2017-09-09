Hard Rock Cafe Happy Hour

Tune into the Mix Morning Show all this week for your chance to join Reagan, Jon and Kaite Rose at the Hard Rock Cafe for a Happy Hour and to try some of the items from the Hard Rock Cafe’s new test kitchen menu.

Hard Rock Cafe heats up the Baltimore dining scene this summer with their New Test Kitchen Menu featuring locally inspired dishes and responsibly-sourced, fresh ingredients! For a traditional Maryland twist, try the new Crab Cake Sandwich, or the “Crab Dip Local Legendary Burger,” with a chef-selected premium burger blend. Enjoy All-American Cuisine, craft beer from local breweries; and rock out while surrounded by world-famous music memorabilia. For details, visit click here.