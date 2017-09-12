Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/12/17

By Neci
Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9.  Sabrina Carpenter – Why

8.   Selena Gomez _ Fetish

7.   Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

6.   Halsey – Bad At Love

5.   Justin Bieber – Friends

4.   Portugal The MN – Feel It Still

3.   Maroon Five -What Lovers Do

2.  Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

1.  Kesha – Praying

