Things You Should Never Throw Away

It’s important to declutter, but there are certain things you should hold onto.

Save wall paint even after you’ve painted your room. It’s good for touch-ups.

Hold onto that small toolkit each time you move. It’s got the tools to hang artwork. Or put together furniture. Plastic jugs are perfect to cut into mini-shovels. They’re perfect for pet food or for gardening. High-quality leather gloves last forever. You only need to buy a new pair if they get tight.

When it comes to fashion, it’s quality, not quantity. Spare buttons will save your clothes. Keep them in a jar. Use them for emergency repairs. A blender can last for decades, according to Insider. Some are better than others. All should get the job done years done the road.

Keep your manuals. You’ll wish you had it when your appliance breaks down. Rare manuals even sell for big money.

If offered cash, take the money. Consider it decluttering.