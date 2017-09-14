Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop star Fergie and actor husband Josh Duhamel have announced their separation after eight years of marriage.

Related: How Fergie’s Son Axl Ended Up Singing on New Album ‘Double Dutchess’

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement (via People). “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple have one child, a four-year-old son named Axl.