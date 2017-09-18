Stay in your pajamas and join Mix 106.5’s Kaite Rose and The Red Devils on Sunday, October 1, 2017 for the Red Devils PJ5K, which will launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honor 15 years of improving the quality of life for Maryland breast cancer families. Run or walk the PJ 5K or 1 mile course through picturesque Oregon Ridge. Enjoy other activities like Frisbee tic tac toe, corn hole, chippie golf, gigantic twister, and so much more. Don’t forget to bring cash and cards for the Big Tent Raffle. There will be awards for race finishers; and prizes for the best costumed Devil Dog, Pajama Fashions, and Outstanding Fundraising. Click here for more details and to register.