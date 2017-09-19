Bebe Rexha & Marc E. Bassy Reveal Joint Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling
Bebe Rexha and Marc E. Bassy have revealed a co-headlining North American tour beginning on October 16th.
Related: Louis Tomlinson Debuts ‘Back to You’ Video Featuring Bebe Rexha
The 23-city tour in support of Rexha’s new album, All Your Fault- Part 2 and Marc E. Bassy’s album, Gossip Column (due for release Oct. 13) will kick off in Seattle, WA, winding across North American before wrapping up Nov. 19 in Santa Ana, CA.
See the full itinerary below.
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
10/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
10/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Ballroom
10/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
10/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
11/01 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/05 – Freehold, NJ @ iPlay America’s Event Center
11/06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero Theatre
11/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/13 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/15 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort- The Pearl
11/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory