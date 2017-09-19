Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/19/17

By Neci
Filed Under: countdown, MIX Music, Music, neci, Neci's 9at9, Neci1065, NiteswithNeci

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9.  Selena Gomez – Fetish  Halsey Bad At Love

8.   Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low

7.   Justin Bieber – Friends

6.  Fifth Harmony – He Like That

5.  Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

4.  Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

3.  Selena Gomez – Fetish

2.  Maroon Five -What Lovers Do

1.  Camila Cabello – Havana

