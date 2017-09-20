Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/20/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Halsey Bad At Love
8. Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low
7. Fergie/Nicki Minaj – You Already Know
6. Justin Bieber – Friends
5. Sabrina Carpenter – Why
4. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
3. Maroon Five -What Lovers Do
2. Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
1. Camila Cabello – Havana