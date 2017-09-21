Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/21/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
9. Halsey Bad At Love
8. Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes
7. Fifth Harmony – He Like That
6. Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low
5. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
4. Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
3. Maroon Five -What Lovers Do
2. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still
1. Camila Cabello – Havana