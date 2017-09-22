David Mazouz From Fox’s Gotham Talks With Priestly

Batman is here!!! David Mazouz, who plays young Bruce Wayne on Fox’s Gotham, is in Baltimore this weekend for Baltimore Comic-Con. First stop, Mix 1065 and The Priestly Show!

So, the Baltimore Comic-Con is under way as we speak!  Open today (9/22) till 7p, Saturday (9/23) 10a-7p, and Sunday (9/24) 10a-5p!!!!  I HIGHLY recommend getting down there to check out ALL the fun!!!

While you’re on the way…press play down below as we talk about all things Gotham…as well as some things not Gotham, like working with Keifer Sutherland on “Touched” the Fox series!!!!

