Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/22/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

8. Halsey Bad At Love

7. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

6. Justin Bieber – Friends

5. Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

4. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

3. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

2. Max – Lights Down Low

1. Camila Cabello – Havana