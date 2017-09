This Sunday check out Hooper’s Crab Wagon at the Giant on Daybreak Circle from 11am to 5pm. Spend $50 or more on your pre-order and receive a $5 coupon at check out for your crab purchase! Crabs will be available by the dozen, half bushel and bushel! Neci will be there from 11am to 1pm giving away Giant gift cards! Click here to reserve your steamed crabs!

Giant is located at 6050 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville, MD 21029.