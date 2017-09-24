Friday, October 6 join us for the 31st Annual Maritime Magic – The best annual party on the Baltimore waterfront benefiting disadvantaged youth

It takes place 7pm at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park.

Enjoy delicious food and drinks from 90 of the best local restaurants and caterers as well as an incredible live performance by Grammy Award winning L.A. natives, Ozomatli, who is widely considered to have one of the most exciting, captivating and flat-out fun live shows touring today–all under the night sky of Living Classrooms’ waterfront Fells Point campus.

Maritime Magic is a benefit in support of the innovative hands-on education, job-training, and health & wellness programs provided by Living Classrooms Foundation. Living Classrooms works primarily with youth and young adults living in high-risk environments in the Baltimore and Washington, DC areas, giving them the skills needed to turn their lives around, continue their education, and achieve success in the workplace.

Click here for tickets and more details.