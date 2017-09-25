Win A Chance To Attend Live In The Vineyard

Mix 106.5 has your chance to win private access to the most exclusive music event of the year Live in the Vineyard, where you’ll enjoy an incredible weekend of wine, food and superstar music in beautiful Napa Valley, California. Featuring acoustic performances by Joseph, Haim, Julia Michaels, ZZ Ward, Ocean Park Standoff, Gregory Darling, Magic Giant, The Revivalist and more!

Plus a private tour and passport wine tasting with Sutter Home Wines, featuring multi-platinum, two-time Grammy® Award-winning female vocalist LeAnn Rimes!

You can’t buy this once in a lifetime experience, you can only go by winning it on Mix 106.5! Here is how you qualify:

From September 25 to October 6, every weekday listen to Mix 106.5 four times a day at 9:25am, 12:25pm, 3:25pm and 6:35pm and when asked be the first caller to 410-583-1065 to play Mix 106.5’s 5 Question Quiz.

We’ll ask you 5 questions. Get them right, you’ll win a Mix 106.5 prize pack and qualify for the trip to Napa Valley for Live In The Vineyard! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time. So, keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

This taste tempting getaway is courtesy of Sutter Home Wines & Southwest Airlines, the official airline of Live In The Vineyard, and Sacramento International Airport, your easiest way to get to Napa

Find out more at liveinthevineyard.com.

Click here for contest rules.