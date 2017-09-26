Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/26/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water

8. Justin Bieber – Friends

7. Taylor Swift – Ready For It

6. Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

5. The Revivalists – Wish I Knew You

4. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

3. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

2. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

1. Camila Cabello – Havana