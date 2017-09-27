Madonna Makes Stand-Up Comedy Debut with Amy Schumer

By Hayden Wright

Madonna has been setting her sights on stand-up comedy for years, but it took Amy Schumer to finally book the Queen of Pop in a real club. The famous friends went to NYC’s Comedy Cellar last night (Sept. 26) and Schumer made a last-minute addition to the lineup: The Queen of Pop herself. Both ladies documented their night out in Instagram posts: Madonna thanked Amy for “busting her cherry” on the stand-up circuit.

So how was Madonna received? Fans on the ground seemed thrilled to sit in the presence of an icon. It doesn’t hurt that Aziz Ansari, Jon Stewart and Louis CK were also on the bill.

Madonna has a long and colorful history of friendships with female comics: In the ’90s, Sandra Bernhard and Rosie O’Donnell were among her closest pals. Their tantalizing joint talk-show appearances were hilarious and provocative highlights of the era. Schumer entered Madonna’s orbit when the Material Girl asked her to open her Rebel Heart Tour shows at Madison Square Garden.

“And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar,” Madonna wrote. “Making my stand up debut! What a thrill.”

“We’d like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act,” Schumer wrote.

