Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/27/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Selena Gomez – Fetish
8. Maroon Five – What Lovers Do
7. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
6. Fifth Harmony – He Like That
5. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
4. Taylor Swift – Ready For It
3. Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low
2. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still
1. Camila Cabello – Havana