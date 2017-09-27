Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/27/17

By Neci
Filed Under: countdown, MIX Music, Music, neci, Neci's 9at9, Neci1065, NiteswithNeci

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9.   Selena Gomez – Fetish

8.   Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

7.   Ed Sheeran – Perfect

6.   Fifth Harmony – He Like That

5.   Imagine Dragons – Thunder

4.   Taylor Swift – Ready For It

3.    Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low

2.   Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

1.  Camila Cabello – Havana

More from Neci
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WWMX-FM

The Side Show Podcast
Sign Up!
What They Look Like Now!

Listen Live