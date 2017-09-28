Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/28/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On WTER

8. Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes

7. Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

6. Sabrina Carpenter – Why

5. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

4. Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

3. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

2. Fifth Harmony – He Like That

1. Camila Cabello – Havana