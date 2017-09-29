Neci’s Nine AT Nine 9/29/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

9. Hailee Steinfeld/Alesso/Florida Georgia Line -Let Me Go

8. Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

7. Max /Gnash – Lights Down Low

6. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water

5. Taylor Swift – Ready For It

4. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

3. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

2. Camila Cabello – Havana

1. Fifth Harmony – He Like That