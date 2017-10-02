Laurel’s House of Horror – 10/13/17

Join Priestly on Friday, October 13th at Laurel’s House of Horror from 8pm to 10pm, for a Lady GaGa ticket raid.  Laurel’s House of Horror is Maryland’s scariest haunted house attraction, built inside of an abandoned movie theater.  The Haunted House is open now through November  for the Halloween Season.  This year’s haunt offers sensory overload, a chilling sense of anticipation and fear, and all-new exhibits and areas.  Dare to venture through the twists and turns in the elaborate theater.  Discover over 28,000 square feet of movie icons, clowns, zombies, snakes, spiders and real ghosts.  Don’t forget about their 4 horror themed escape rooms that are open all year!

Laurel’s House of Horror is located in the far right corner of the old Laurel shopping center.  Click here for more details!

