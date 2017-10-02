OMGFood – 10/19

The League for People with Disabilities, one of Maryland’s oldest non-profit organizations, will celebrate 90 years of serving the Baltimore community with #OMGFood, an evening of Food, Fun and Fabulousness on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at La Cuchara Restaurant in historic Woodberry beginning at 6 pm. The evening will feature some of Baltimore’s stand-out local celebrity chefs including Chad Gauss from Food Market and La Food Marketa, Zach Mills from Wit & Wisdom, Ben Lefenfeld from La Cuchara, and Neil Howell from the Corner Pantry. These culinary phenomes will offer cooking demonstrations, along with cocktails and heavy appetizers. There will also be a silent auction, live music, raffles and more. Tickets are $125 per ticket.

For more information, please click here or call 410-323-0500 x308.