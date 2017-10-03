Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/03/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Nick Jonas – Find You

8. Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

7. Dua Lipa – New Rules

6. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

5. Taylor Swift – Ready For It

4. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

3. Hailee Steinfeld/Alesso/Florida Georgia Line -Let Me Go

2. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water

1. Camila Cabello – Havana