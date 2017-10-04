Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/04/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Dua Lipa – New Rules

8. The Revivalists – Wish I Knew You

7. Hailee Steinfeld/Alesso/Florida Georgia Line -Let Me Go

6. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

5. Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft

4. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

3. Maroon Five – What Lovers Do

2. Camilla Cabello – Havana

1. Fifth Harmony – He Like That