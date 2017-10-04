Today Is National Taco Day! New Survey Shows How Much You Love Tacos

By Reagan
Photo by Jacqueline Romano/Getty Images For SOBEWFF

Today is National Taco Day, so put on your taco pants and see how you compare to most people when it comes to a little spicy pouch of deliciousness.

National Today ran a survey about our love of tacos to celebrate.  And here’s what they found:

1.  More than 95% of Americans say they like tacos.  That might make them the most unifying force in the entire country right now.

2.  76% of us eat tacos at least once every few weeks.

3.  The most popular taco filling is carne asada (“steak”).  The rest of the five most popular are:  Barbacoa, chicken, pork,  chorizo pork sausage, and veggies.

4.  And 72% prefer tacos over burritos.

