Today Is National Taco Day! New Survey Shows How Much You Love Tacos

Today is National Taco Day, so put on your taco pants and see how you compare to most people when it comes to a little spicy pouch of deliciousness.

National Today ran a survey about our love of tacos to celebrate. And here’s what they found:

1. More than 95% of Americans say they like tacos. That might make them the most unifying force in the entire country right now.

2. 76% of us eat tacos at least once every few weeks.

3. The most popular taco filling is carne asada (“steak”). The rest of the five most popular are: Barbacoa, chicken, pork, chorizo pork sausage, and veggies.

4. And 72% prefer tacos over burritos.