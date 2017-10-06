U2 Reveal ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’ Short Film

By Scott T. Sterling

U2 have revealed a heart-wrenching new short film to coincide with the band’s latest single, “You’re the Best Thing About Me.”

The documentary about love and separation features a newlywed military couple, high school sweethearts, a Syrian refugee family in Greece and a young couple from Mexico City. The film follows each couple for the final 24 hours they are together before one partner has to leave.

“It’s a love song,” explained director Tatia Pilieva of the film. “What’s interesting is not the bringing people together; it’s the separation.”

Pilieva first came to prominence for her 2014 film First Kiss, where she invited 20 strangers to kiss for the first time on camera. After generating millions of views, it went on to win a Gold Lion at Cannes.

“The key for me is that when these people are saying goodbye, they are still very much in love,” she said of her U2 film. “I didn’t want to film a bunch of breakups. I didn’t want to put that into the world. I wanted to put out something positive. Yes, it’s positively heartbreaking, but there’s love all over it.”