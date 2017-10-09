Buffalo Wild Wings Best Seats in the House promotion is back! Join Neci at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbia Mondays from 8 to 10pm for Monday Night Football and have the chance to sit in the Best Seat in the House! At half time one person will be chosen to return the following week with 5 friends, be picked up in an SUV provided by the the Be A Boss App and enjoy $100 in free food while sitting in the custom XZipit Home Theater Recliner while watching the game. Plus that person will qualify for one of three grand prizes. No purchase necessary. Must be 21 or older to win. One entry per person per week , must be present to win!

And don’t forget at halftime Neci will be hosting the Hot Seat Challenge. Can you eat 5 blazin boneless wings and keep them down for a full minute without spewing them up or drinking water? If so you could win a $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift certificate and a sauce crate with 3 of your favorite sauces! Must be 18 or older to enter.