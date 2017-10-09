McDonald’s 10/11/17

Join Priestly this Wednesday at the McDonald’s at 825 East Fort Ave. in Baltimore from 11am to 1pm for a Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore fundraiser. This Wednesday, the McDonald’s Family Restaurants of Greater Baltimore will donate 25% of their sales from the entire day directly to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore. Help them ‘Build the Dream’ for the NEW Ronald McDonald House of Baltimore. Visit your local Baltimore area McDonald’s on Wednesday, for delicious meal or treat, and they’ll donate 25% of the sale to help support the NEW Baltimore Ronald McDonald House! Participating restaurants are in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Howard Counties.

Families are at the heart of what McDonald’s stands for. Their vision is for communities across Baltimore to come together to enjoy a delicious family meal in support of helping children receiving medical treatment and their families find support and a home-away-from- home at Maryland’s one and only Ronald McDonald House. For more than 34 years, RMHC of Baltimore has provided more than 35,000 families a haven of comfort and support in a home-like atmosphere while their seriously ill children are being treated. The NEW RMHC of Baltimore will be located in downtown Baltimore at 1 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202 and is tentatively slated to open in 2019. The new House will have state-of-the-art amenities, while keeping the heart and soul of the Ronald McDonald House mission front and center. For more information on ways to help, visit http://www.rmhcbaltimore.org.