Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/10/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Halee Steinfeld/Alesso – Let Me Go

8. Ed Sheeran – Perfect

7. Dua Lipa – New Rules

6. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water

5. Halsey Bad At Love

4. Fifth Harmony – He Like That

3. Imagine Dragons – Thunder

2. Sam Smith Too Good At Goodbyes

1. Taylor Swift – rEADY fOR iT