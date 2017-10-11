Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/11/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Lights Down Low – Max/Gnash
8. Camilla Cabello – Havana
7. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water
6. Dua Lipa – New Rules
5. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
4. Sam Smith Too Good At Goodbyes
3. Taylor Swift – Ready For It
2. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
1. Fifth Harmony – He Like That