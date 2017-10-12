Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/12/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
9. 30 Seconds To Mars – Walk On Water
8. Revivalists – Wish I knew You
7. Taylor Swift – Ready For It
6. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
5. Dua Lipa – New Rules
4. Imagine Dragons – Thunder
3. Camilla Cabello- Havana
2. Pink – What About Us
1. Fifth Harmony – He Like That