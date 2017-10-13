John Mayer Shows Off ‘Big Lebowski’ Dude Chain

By Scott T. Sterling

John Mayer is proving that turning 40 doesn’t have to be cause for anxiety, especially when you can afford to splurge on extravagant gifts as an act of self-care.

For Mayer, that gift is a diamond-encrusted chain necklace featuring a likeness of Jeff Bridges’ character “The Dude” from 1998 cinema classic, The Big Lebowski.

The guitar hero showed off his eye-popping new piece on Instagram.

“If you’re asking me if I had Ben Baller make me a diamond encrusted chain bearing a likeness of The Dude for my 40th birthday, then I guess my answer would have to be you’re damn right I did,” Mayer said in the caption, referencing the jeweler to the stars responsible for the piece. “Anxiety and worry is canceled this week.”

Baller also posted a couple of shots of the piece before shipping it off to Mayer.

John Mayer turns 40 on Oct. 16, so there’s still time to get him a gift, although it will surely pale in comparison to the one he got for himself.

