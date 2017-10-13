MIX 106.5 and Bob Bell Automotive partner with LifeBridge Health for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Breast Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, but if detected early, can be easily treated. This year MIX 106.5 and Bob Bell Automotive teamed up with LifeBridge Health to ensure that the people of Baltimore have all the information they need on breast cancer awareness.

According to Dr. Dona Hobart of LifeBridge Health, stage one breast cancer has a survivor rate of about 95%. As the Medical Director for the Center of Breast Health at Carroll Hospital, Dr. Hobart recommends that a woman with average risk factors begins getting mammograms at age 40 and that they receive screening annually. Women with certain risk factors, including a family history of cancer and obesity, should consult with their doctor on when to be screened.

Some controllable risk factors are weight, amount of exercise and diet.

LifeBridge Health will be holding their annual Mammothon on November 16. The all-day breast screening event will take place at multiple LifeBridge Health locations across the state of Maryland and will include games and prizes encouraging women to get screened.

For a full list of Mammothon locations and to register for Mammothon call 410-601-WELL (9355) or visit LBHmammothon.com