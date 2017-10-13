P!nk Sings Fall-Themed #Hashtag Songs On ‘Fallon’

By Robyn Collins

P!nk sang some seasonal tunes during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Oct. 12).

The singer lent her vocal prowess to popular songs, with alternate lyrics that made them fall-themed.

Starting off with lyrics set to Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know,” the mother of two emphatically sang, “Fall is here to remind you/ of the allergies you thought went away/ fall don’t care if it’s colder/ cause you’ve got to breathe that autumn air /ah-ah-choo, blow your nose.”

Next, she sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” with the lyrics: “Ain’t no blower strong enough/ ain’t no rake sturdy enough/ Ain’t no trash bag big enough/ to keep me from jumping in leaves, babe.”

P!nk took on the Police, Garth Brooks, Eurythmics, Cardi B, and the Steve Miller Band. She even gleefully spoofed herself, singing, “Just give me fall season/ Just a little bit of fun/ Just a second to enjoy this weather/ Before it’s winter time again.”

