The Fabulous Adrianna Hicks talks Broadway, Jennifer Hudson and

“My Heart was just so ready…”

Adrianna Hicks talks to the Morning Mix about staring in The Color Purple on the year long cross country tour! Adrianna’s hard work, dedication and undeniable talent has cast her in shows in languages she hadn’t learned yet! She laughs with Reagan, Jon and Kaite Rose about everything from the German Dirty Dancing to working with Jennifer Hudson, and her long history with this amazing story, The Color Purple!

See Adrianna as Celie this week only! You can still get your tickets now!