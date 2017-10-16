Halloween Spooktacular 10/29/17

Join Mix 106.5 on the lower level of the Towsontown Center on Sunday, October 29 from 11am to 4pm for our Halloween Spooktacular.  It will be a spooky day of fun for you and your kids.  The first 250 children can grab a free pumpkin and decorate it courtesy of Maize Quest.  Enjoy face painting, music, and other activities while winning prizes like a family four pack of passes to Port Discovery.  Halloween Spooktacular is sponsored by Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, Maryland Excels and Padonia Dental Associates.

