Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/18/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Fergie – A Little Work
8. Fifth Harmony – He Like That
7. Nick Jonas – Find You
6. Halsey – Bad At Love
5. Imagine Dragons – thunder
4. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask
3. Taylor Swift – Ready For It
2. Camilla Cabello- Havana
1. Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low