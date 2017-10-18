Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/18/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.

I love you guys for tuning in!

9. Fergie – A Little Work

8. Fifth Harmony – He Like That

7. Nick Jonas – Find You

6. Halsey – Bad At Love

5. Imagine Dragons – thunder

4. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask

3. Taylor Swift – Ready For It

2. Camilla Cabello- Havana

1. Max with Gnash – Lights Down Low