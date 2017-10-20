Bob Bell Pink Tags Give Back to The Red Devils

Bob Bell Automotive and The Red Devils are teaming up this year for the 3rd Annual Pink Tag Sales Event.

A percentage of every car sale and service in October will be donated to The Red Devils. These donations will be used to help patients and their families affected by breast cancer, including assistance with groceries, transportation, child care and the necessary medical support.

This year the goal is to raise $25,000 that will help 80 families across the state of Maryland.

“When you receive a diagnosis like that, you do get a new normal. And what The Red Devils does and what a donation can help these people do is kind of reach back to their old normal”, Bird Bell, owner of Bob Bell Automotive Group.

Learn how you can help reach the $25,000 goal by visiting BobBell.com for more details!