Neci’s Nine AT Nine 10/20/17

Did you miss last night’s 9 At 9? Check back here everyday to see the nine most requested songs of the night. You can help me every night to put the 9 at 9 together. Just text your request to 410-583-1065 or hit me up on Twitter @Neci1065.
I love you guys for tuning in!
9. Nick Jonas – Find You
8. Hailee Steinfeld/Florida Georgia Line/Allesso – Let Me Go
7. Dua Lippa – New Rules
6. Charlie Puth – How Long
5. Kelly Clarkson – Love So Soft
4. Niall Horan – Too Much To Ask
3. Camilla Cabello- Havana
2. Sabrina Carpenter – Why
1. Fifth Harmony – He Like That