P!nk Says Christina Aguilera ‘Took a Swing’ at her in a Club

By Hayden Wright

P!nk and Christina Aguilera’s legendary beef boiled over during the making of “Lady Marmalade,” but there’s even more juicy backstory than fans realize. On Watch What Happens Live, P!nk described a run-in with Christina (presumably in the early 2000s) that turned physical.

“You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other,” she said. “It’s not taught to each other on the playground. Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, ‘What’s happening right now? What’s happening?'”

P!nk stressed that everything’s fine between the two singers. now. On the show, she expressed her respect for Christina’s voice and described how they reconciled.

“She’s so talented and deep down I’ve had bad days too,” P!nk said. “She’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years.”

The singer said their personalities as young and hungry divas made a combustible combination.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha, and she’s an alpha,” she said. “I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different, we’re very different. And we were very young and new.”

The Beautiful Trauma singer shared her theory about why things are better now.

“We became moms,” Pink said. “We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”

