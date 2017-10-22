Halloween Spooktacular 10/29/17

Join Mix 106.5 on the lower level of the Towson Town Center on Sunday, October 29 from 12pm to 5pm for our Halloween Spooktacular. It will be a spooky day of fun for you and your kids. The first 250 children can grab a free pumpkin and decorate it courtesy of Maize Quest. Enjoy face painting, music, and other activities while winning prizes like a family four pack of passes to Port Discovery. Halloween Spooktacular is sponsored by Kids First Swim Schools, Fangs and Frogs and More, Baltimore County Fire Department, Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament, Maryland Excels, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids and Padonia Dental Associates.