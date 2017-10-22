With the holidays that should be filled with family, food, and fun right around the corner, our homeless neighbors like Bill will instead be battling life-threatening hunger and loneliness while living on the streets.

“Food never entered the picture at all,” Bill said. “There was just nothing that I saw that would get me to a place where I would ever feel joy or peace again.”

But, you can give hope to the hungry when you partner with Mix 106.5 and Helping Up Mission. Just $2.05 provides a life-changing warm meal and care at the

Mission. How many meals can you provide? Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 25 or click here to provide hope in the form of a meal right now.