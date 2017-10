Grab your friends and join us on October 28 for the Insane Inflatable 5K, the world’s most spirited 5K obstacle course, happening in Baltimore. From start to finish the Insane Inflatable 5K is like nothing you’ve ever experienced before. It’s not about running; it’s about having a crazy fun day with your friends. Registration is now open. Click here for all the details. Sponsored by Gutter Helmet by Harry Helmet.