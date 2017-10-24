Camila Cabello Drops Sultry ‘Havana’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello’s single “Havana” has cracked the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the Cuban-American singer has dropped the track’s sultry, cinematic video.

The video opens in dramatic telenovela style as Camila walks in on her boyfriend with another woman. As the camera pulls away, we see a less glamorous Camila watching the plot unfold on her TV screen. Her character’s grandmother implores the young woman to go out into the world and discover her own spicy story.

From there, frumpy Camila heads to a movie theater where she sees glamorous Camila dolled up, dancing around speakeasies and doing the salsa on a dance floor. Glam Cami breaks the fourth wall and inspires her everywoman self to go take some risks in her love life.

Cabello recruited Latin stars Lele Pons and LeJuan James for the video, which was directed by Dave Meyers. She recently announced all proceeds from “Havana” will benefit Dreamers, the group of immigrants who came to the United States as children.

“That’s super important to me because I feel such a huge responsibility to speak out about that as my family immigrated to this country,” she said.

Her massive solo hit has a massive video to match: Watch it here: