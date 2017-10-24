Creepy Cocktails for the Perfect Halloween

Halloween is officially one week away!
Even though most people focus on trick-or-treating for the little ones on Halloween, it’s also a night for the adults in Baltimore to have some fun too! Places like Fed Hill and Fells Point will be filled with party-goers dressed up in their most creative and elaborate costumes – all looking for a good time and a nice drink!
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits created a list of cocktails for this spooky holiday. Whether you plan on having a Halloween party at the house or just want to have a drink before you hit the town, here’s a list of creepy cocktails for your Halloween night!
Bat’s Blood Martini
- 1 ½ oz. Skyy Pineapple Infusion
- ½ oz. Canton Ginger Liqueur
- 1 ½ oz. Pineapple Juice
- 1 ½ oz. Pomegranate Juice
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass
Garnish: Pineapple Clip
Witches Brew
- 2 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
- ½ oz. Peach Liqueur
- 3 oz. Sweet Tea
- 3 oz. Fresh Lemonade
Method: Combine all ingredients in a tall glass with ice
Garnish: Lemon Wheel & Mint top
Spiders Milk
- 1 oz. Cruzan Vanilla Rum
- 1 oz. Kahlua Pumpkin Spice
- 1 oz. Pumpkin Puree
- 1 oz. Heavy Cream
Method: Shake and strain into a rocks glass
Garnish: Cinnamon Sugar rim
Vampire Sweet Treat
- 1 ½ oz. Avion Espresso Liqueur
- 1 oz. Marie Brizard Dark Cocoa
- 1 oz. Monin Cinnamon syrup
- 2 oz. Half & Half or Almond Milk
Method: Shake and strain into a Cocktail glass (aka martini)
Garnish: Whipped cream on top
