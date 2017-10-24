Creepy Cocktails for the Perfect Halloween

Halloween is officially one week away!

Even though most people focus on trick-or-treating for the little ones on Halloween, it’s also a night for the adults in Baltimore to have some fun too! Places like Fed Hill and Fells Point will be filled with party-goers dressed up in their most creative and elaborate costumes – all looking for a good time and a nice drink!

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits created a list of cocktails for this spooky holiday. Whether you plan on having a Halloween party at the house or just want to have a drink before you hit the town, here’s a list of creepy cocktails for your Halloween night!

Bat’s Blood Martini

1 ½ oz. Skyy Pineapple Infusion

½ oz. Canton Ginger Liqueur

1 ½ oz. Pineapple Juice

1 ½ oz. Pomegranate Juice

Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass

Garnish: Pineapple Clip

Witches Brew

2 oz. Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

½ oz. Peach Liqueur

3 oz. Sweet Tea

3 oz. Fresh Lemonade

Method: Combine all ingredients in a tall glass with ice

Garnish: Lemon Wheel & Mint top

Spiders Milk

1 oz. Cruzan Vanilla Rum

1 oz. Kahlua Pumpkin Spice

1 oz. Pumpkin Puree

1 oz. Heavy Cream

Method: Shake and strain into a rocks glass

Garnish: Cinnamon Sugar rim

Vampire Sweet Treat

1 ½ oz. Avion Espresso Liqueur

1 oz. Marie Brizard Dark Cocoa

1 oz. Monin Cinnamon syrup

2 oz. Half & Half or Almond Milk

Method: Shake and strain into a Cocktail glass (aka martini)

Garnish: Whipped cream on top

For more information visit www.southernglazers.com